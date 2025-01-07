Himachal Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in road safety, recording a 6.48% decline in road accidents in 2024 compared to the previous year. Official data reveals that 2,107 accidents were reported in 2024, down from 2,253 in 2023. This decline also reflects in fatalities, which dropped from 892 in 2023 to 806 in 2024, and injuries, which decreased from 3,449 to 3,290 over the same period.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attributed this progress to the concerted efforts of the government, law enforcement agencies, and active public participation. “The reduction in road accidents and fatalities is a testament to the measures we have implemented. However, we will not rest until road safety improves further, as even one life lost is unacceptable,” he said.

The government has undertaken initiatives to address road safety concerns, including targeted awareness campaigns promoting responsible driving, enhancements to road infrastructure, and the implementation of safety measures in accident-prone areas. Strengthened enforcement of traffic regulations and upgraded emergency response systems have also contributed to the improved statistics.

This achievement is particularly commendable given the national backdrop, where India reported record-high road accident fatalities in 2023, with 1.73 lakh deaths and 4.63 lakh injuries. Himachal Pradesh’s proactive measures have set an example for other states to emulate in tackling this critical issue.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of public cooperation in sustaining these gains. He urged citizens to follow traffic rules, avoid over-speeding, and adopt safe driving practices. “Public participation remains the cornerstone of our efforts to achieve safer roads. We are committed to continuing our mission to safeguard lives across the state,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh’s success in reducing road accidents and fatalities reflects a collaborative approach and underscores the potential for further progress in the years ahead. The government reaffirmed its commitment to making the state’s roads safer for all.