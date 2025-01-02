Himachal Pradesh is bracing for significant weather changes as rain and snowfall are forecasted across several regions of the state from January 2 to 7. The intensity of precipitation is expected to peak on January 5 and 6 due to an active western disturbance. This shift in weather is also likely to bring a noticeable drop in temperatures, affecting both high-altitude and plain areas.

On Wednesday, dense fog covered the plain districts of Una, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur during the morning and evening hours, disrupting visibility. The meteorological department has issued an alert for similar foggy conditions on Thursday, urging commuters to remain cautious.

While lower regions grappled with fog, most parts of the state, including Shimla, enjoyed clear weather on Wednesday. This led to a slight increase in maximum temperatures, which rose by three to four degrees compared to Tuesday.

The authorities have cautioned against travel during dense fog and urged people to stay updated on weather advisories.