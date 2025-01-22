Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded a significant 73% deficit in rainfall during the first three weeks of January 2025. Against the expected average of 54 mm, the state received only 14.7 mm of rain between January 1 and 22, according to data from the Meteorological Department.

The rainfall deficit has been particularly severe in Una, which recorded 93% less rain than normal. Bilaspur and Hamirpur followed closely, with 91% deficits each. Kangra saw a 90% shortfall, while Kinnaur and Solan recorded deficits of 88% and 87%, respectively. Other districts, including Shimla, Mandi, and Sirmaur, also reported a significant reduction in rainfall, compounding the challenges faced by farmers and fruit growers.

The dry spell has raised concerns among farmers and apple growers, who depend on winter precipitation for their crops and orchards. The lack of adequate rain and snowfall has affected soil moisture levels, leaving the agricultural community anxious about the upcoming growing season. Many are now pinning their hopes on the weather changes forecasted for the coming days.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla has predicted a change in weather from the night of January 22, with light to moderate rain and snowfall expected in various parts of the state. While higher-altitude regions like Shimla, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti are likely to receive light snowfall, moderate snowfall is anticipated in the higher reaches of the Sirmaur and Kullu districts. Rainfall is also expected in several districts, including Solan, Mandi, and Sirmaur.

Tourist destinations such as Manali, Kufri, Narkanda, and Solang Valley may also witness light snowfall, providing a much-needed boost to tourism. However, this precipitation might only partially address the severe rainfall deficit. The weather is expected to clear across the state from January 24 to 28, providing temporary relief.