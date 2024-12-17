The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to withdraw electricity subsidies for grade one and two officers starting January 1, 2025. These officers will now pay their electricity bills at full rates. The decision was made during a review meeting of the Energy Department chaired by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu at the State Secretariat on Monday.

The move is part of a broader effort to strengthen the financial position of the Electricity Board and promote financial discipline in the state. Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted that the rationalization of electricity rates for industrial and commercial consumers has already generated an additional ₹500 crore annually, aiding the state’s financial stability and self-reliance.

To further support the Electricity Board, the government announced an additional corpus fund of ₹100 crore. The Chief Minister also directed officials to adopt innovative measures to enhance the board’s functioning and address staffing shortages. Recruitment of linemen and T-mates is expected soon to improve power supply services. Plans for rationalizing staff deployment are also underway.

Officials indicated that this decision marks the beginning of a phased withdrawal of subsidies for income tax-paying consumers. A single electricity meter subsidy per family is also being reviewed, with E-KYC and tax record collection in progress to streamline the process.