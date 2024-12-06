Shimla: Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for prioritizing the defense of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) over addressing public welfare issues. He accused the government of misusing public funds to protect CPS appointments, which were recently declared illegal by the High Court.

Thakur alleged that the government has spent over ₹10 crore in legal fees in the CPS case while essential public welfare schemes remain underfunded. He pointed out that trainee doctors have been protesting due to a four-month delay in stipends, schemes like Him Care and Sahara Pension are awaiting budgets, and pensioners are struggling for their dues.

He also highlighted the lack of progress in constructing the Central University campus, blaming the government for failing to allocate funds for the land. “While public welfare schemes are suffering, the government is focusing all its resources on defending CPS. This is not the work of a visionary leader,” he said.

Thakur criticized the government for ignoring the High Court’s ruling, which declared CPS appointments unconstitutional and ordered their removal. He questioned the rationale behind spending public money on defending posts that serve no legislative or administrative purpose.

He advised the Chief Minister to redirect resources toward public welfare and respect the court’s decision. “The state’s resources should be used for the benefit of the people, not to protect unconstitutional appointments. Visionary leadership means prioritizing public welfare over personal interests,” Thakur added.