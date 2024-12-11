Bilaspur – As the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh celebrated two years in office, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri used the occasion to highlight the administration’s achievements while addressing criticism from the opposition BJP. Agnihotri emphasized the government’s commitment to employee welfare, infrastructure development, and public service reforms.

Speaking at a public event, Agnihotri accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the Congress government. “We were 40 MLAs then, and we are 40 now. Not a single minister in our cabinet has a blemish,” he asserted. Agnihotri dismissed BJP claims of corruption and said, “They go to Delhi and block the funds meant for Himachal Pradesh, but our resolve to serve the people remains unshaken.”

Agnihotri pointed to the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) as a landmark achievement of the Congress government, calling it a symbol of its employee-friendly policies. “We are partners of the employees. As long as we are here, your pension is safe,” he assured.

Turning to recruitment delays, Agnihotri announced that the results of all pending recruitment processes would be released within a month. “While this has not been discussed with the Chief Minister yet, I take full responsibility for this promise because we are your well-wishers,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also unveiled plans for significant infrastructure projects, including the addition of 1,000 new buses to the state’s fleet within a year and the purchase of 2,400 electric buses. He highlighted the ongoing construction of a ₹2,000 crore ropeway in Shimla, expected to be completed in two years, as a game-changer for urban connectivity and tourism.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Agnihotri dismissed allegations regarding the Himachal Bhawan in Delhi and ridiculed the BJP’s previous proposals, including the much-criticized “toilet tax.” He also responded to recent controversies involving former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, particularly over financial allegations, with humour, stating, “Agnihotri will blow the whistle of the cooker in such a way that it will be remembered.”

Agnihotri concluded by reaffirming the Congress government’s commitment to development and governance. “We are from the party that built Himachal Pradesh and advanced its progress. The BJP will not regain power now,” he declared.