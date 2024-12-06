The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated steps to establish reading rooms in 544 government schools across the state, making them accessible to the general public. This initiative is part of the Padho Himachal campaign, announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the 2024-25 budget, aiming to foster a reading culture in rural and urban communities.

The Directorate of Higher Education has directed all District Deputy Directors to implement the scheme, prioritizing schools with existing reading room infrastructure. Each of the 68 assembly constituencies will have reading rooms in eight selected schools, providing a space for youth to prepare for competitive exams and for the elderly to enjoy newspapers and books.

The campaign focuses on involving the wider public along with students to cultivate a habit of reading and learning. A committee will be formed to oversee the effective implementation of the scheme and ensure active community participation.

Education Department officials emphasized the role of these reading rooms in supporting local youth and fostering community engagement. Principals of selected schools have been instructed to make necessary arrangements to accommodate the needs of students, villagers, and youth.