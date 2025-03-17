Shimla: In a push to boost tourism and rural employment, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced to start the “Chief Minister Tourism Start-Up Scheme,” offering financial incentives for home stays, hotels, and food vans. The initiative was announced by Chief Minister while presenting the state budget for 2025-26.

Under this scheme, Himachali youth in non-tribal areas will receive a 4% interest subvention on loans for constructing home stay units and hotels, while in tribal areas, the interest subvention will be 5%. Additionally, to support small-scale entrepreneurs, a 30% subsidy will be provided for setting up food vans along national highways and district headquarters. The government has allocated ₹50 crore for this initiative.

With urban regions nearing infrastructural capacity, the government is now focusing on developing rural tourism. Under a new initiative, private investors will be invited to establish 200 hotels, ranging from 3-star to 7-star categories. These projects will prioritize high-end health and wellness centers, senior citizen townships, high-value tourism experience centers, and world-class attractions. To facilitate investment, all necessary permissions for setting up hotels and resorts will be granted within a month of submitting complete online applications.

The state government is also pushing forward its goal of making Kangra district a major tourism hub. The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the development of Nagrota Suriyan, Khabbal, and the Wellness Centre in Dehra have been submitted to the Ministry of Tourism for in-principle approval. Additionally, challenge-based destination development will focus on Kaza, Rakchham, and Chitkul, while Chanshal will also be developed as a tourist destination.

As part of its broader tourism strategy, the government is constructing a zoological park in Bankhandi, Kangra. In addition, a state-of-the-art planetarium will be established alongside it. This project is expected to boost self-employment opportunities for locals, enhance tourist footfall, and increase awareness in astronomy and space science. Moreover, it will serve as an educational hub for children and contribute to making Bankhandi a key tourist destination.

To promote health tourism, the government has announced the establishment of four five-star Natural Care Wellness Centres. These centers will offer yoga, meditation, herbal treatments, and traditional medicine in a serene environment, with all food and consumables being purely natural. The initiative aims to position Himachal Pradesh as a premier destination for health and wellness tourism while encouraging eco-friendly practices.