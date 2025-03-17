Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister presented the budget for the financial year 2025-26, highlighting a revenue deficit of ₹6,390 crore while also announcing a major recruitment drive to provide employment to 25,000 individuals across various government departments. The budget, which prioritizes fiscal management alongside job creation, seeks to address critical vacancies in education, healthcare, police services, Panchayati Raj institutions, and the Jal Shakti Department.

Despite financial constraints, the state government will fill 1,000 posts across various categories in colleges and schools to improve the higher education sector. Additionally, around 1,000 personnel from different categories will be regularized.

To enhance AYUSH medical practices, 200 posts for AYUSH Medical Officers, 3 for Homeopathic Medical Officers, 3 for Sowa-Rigpa Medical Officers, and 2 for Unani Medical Officers will be filled. Furthermore, recruitment will take place for 52 Ayurvedic Pharmacy Officers, 32 Lab Technicians, 33 Staff Nurses, 82 ANMs, and 42 Junior Office Assistants (IT).

The recruitment process for 1,226 police constables is currently underway, with an additional 1,000 vacant posts set to be filled in 2025-26. The long-pending B-1 examination for the promotion of approximately 500 police constables, which has not been conducted since 2017, will be held soon, with an official notification expected shortly. Additionally, 113 Home Guard volunteer driver posts will be filled in the Himachal Pradesh Home Guards and Civil Defence Department.

To ensure the efficient functioning of Panchayati Raj institutions, the government will recruit 853 Panchayat Secretaries through direct recruitment, along with 219 Technical Assistants and 65 Junior Engineers. Moreover, five Assistant Engineer posts will be filled through promotion.

The government has approved the recruitment of 4,500 para-workers in the Jal Shakti Department. These include 2,500 multipurpose workers, 1,276 para pump operators, 500 para fitters, 92 para cooks, and 132 para helpers. The hiring process for these positions is currently in progress.