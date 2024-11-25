Hamirpur – A notice announcing the closure of Bhota Charitable Hospital has appeared at its gate, raising concerns among residents despite Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s recent assurances about the hospital’s continued operation. The Chief Minister had stated on Sunday that the hospital would be handed over to a sister organization of the Radha Swami Satsang Beas, and the state government would bring an ordinance to facilitate this transfer.

While addressing journalists at his official residence, Oak Over in Shimla, CM Sukhu mentioned that the Radha Swami Satsang Beas intended to transfer the hospital’s land to its sister organization. He noted that legal hurdles under the Land Ceiling Act currently obstruct this process. The hospital, which provides free treatment to residents of Hamirpur, holds significant value for the local community.

The Chief Minister assured that all legal aspects would be considered in the upcoming winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He also indicated that amendments to the law could be introduced if necessary to ensure the institution continues serving the public.

Despite these assurances, the notice regarding the hospital’s closure has left locals worried about its future. Bhota Charitable Hospital has been a vital healthcare facility in the region, and the public is anxiously awaiting further clarity from the state government to resolve the uncertainty.