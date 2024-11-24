A retired government officer from the Padhar area in Mandi district has fallen victim to a sophisticated cyber fraud, losing ₹1 crore to swindlers. The thugs initially conned him out of ₹20 lakh by posing as customs officials and demanding fees for releasing gifts allegedly sent by a foreign acquaintance. Later, impersonating embassy staff, the fraudsters tricked him into paying another ₹80 lakh, promising to recover the earlier amount.

The victim, who had connected with a foreign woman on social media, was lured into believing she had sent him gifts. The fraudsters leveraged this connection, demanding hefty payments for supposed customs duties. When he sought help to recover the ₹20 lakh, the scammers posed as embassy officials and extracted ₹80 lakh under the guise of legal and recovery processes.

The Cyber Crime Police Station in Mandi has registered a case, and an investigation is underway. Director General of Police (CID) Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha has urged citizens to be vigilant against cyber fraud. He advised victims to report such incidents promptly by contacting the cyber helpline at 1930 or visiting their nearest police station.

This incident highlights a growing trend of cybercriminals preying on retired professionals. These scammers exploit social media platforms to lure victims, often promising high returns on investments or benefits from fabricated schemes.

Authorities have emphasized the need for vigilance to avoid falling victim to scams. People are advised to avoid engaging with unknown individuals on social media, remain cautious of unsolicited claims about parcels or customs fees, and thoroughly verify any investment opportunities before committing funds. It is crucial not to share personal or financial details over the phone and to understand that genuine customs officials never demand payments through calls. In case of any suspicious activity, citizens are urged to stay calm and immediately inform the police or contact the cybercrime helpline at 1930.