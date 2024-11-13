In a move aimed at promoting environmental protection and road safety, Himachal Pradesh is set to establish its first vehicle scrapping centers in Solan and Hamirpur. The state’s Transport Department has granted preliminary approval to two companies to open registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) centers in these districts. These facilities will focus on removing old, unusable vehicles from the roads, contributing to both environmental sustainability and the redevelopment of the automobile industry.

The scrapping centers will be located in Plot No. 5 Industrial Area Banalgi, Solan, and VPO Gauna Karor Tehsil Nadaun, Hamirpur. The companies have been given the green light to proceed with setting up their facilities. However, the final license for operation will only be issued after the infrastructure is fully prepared and inspected by the authorities.

At present, Himachal lacks its own vehicle scrapping centers, forcing owners to scrap their old vehicles in neighbouring states, which adds extra costs. The introduction of these centers in Himachal will make the process more affordable and efficient for vehicle owners within the state. There are also plans to expand this initiative by setting up scrapping centers in all districts across Himachal Pradesh.

The decision to establish these vehicle scrqapping centers aligns with a broader initiative to scrap 15-year-old government diesel and petrol vehicles as part of efforts to reduce pollution and improve road safety. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had earlier amended rules related to vehicle scrapping under the notification issued on January 16, 2023, under GSR 29 E. According to this, the registration certificates of government vehicles that have completed 15 years were cancelled as of March 31, 2023. This policy will automatically apply to government vehicles that reach the 15-year mark in the future as well.

Once these centers become operational, the registered vehicle scrapping facilities will streamline the disposal process, enabling the state to tackle the growing issue of outdated and unsafe vehicles on the roads.