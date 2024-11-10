Himachal Pradesh is facing a troubling rise in HIV cases, particularly among young people, many of whom have fallen into drug addiction. A recent survey conducted by the Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (HPSACS) has revealed that the use of drugs through syringes is a significant factor behind the spread of HIV in the state, with students also becoming part of this alarming trend.

Rajiv Kumar, Project Director of HPSACS, disclosed that as of now, 5,870 people in Himachal Pradesh are living with HIV. Disturbingly, since 1998, 304 children have also tested positive for the virus. Despite these figures, treatments are actively being administered under the supervision of Health Department doctors.

During an awareness program held at Hotel Holiday Home on Friday, Kumar highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to combat HIV/AIDS. The program, organized by HPSACS, stressed the role of intravenous drug use in the spread of the virus. State Program Officer Dr. Lalit Thakur noted that according to a 2023-24 survey, 5 to 10 percent of the youth infected with HIV acquired the virus through drug use via needles. The survey, conducted on people between 15 and 49, also revealed that students are among those affected.

The state government has placed a special focus on reaching out to both the youth and women in its efforts to curb the spread of HIV. Over five and a half lakh tests were conducted last year alone as part of these preventive measures. Under the government’s welfare scheme, HIV-positive individuals receive Rs 1,500 per month, along with free bus passes and nutritional kits to aid in their treatment and support. Furthermore, the confidentiality of those who test positive is strictly maintained, with penalties in place for anyone who violates this privacy.

Dr. Thakur also revealed that 425 new HIV cases were reported in the state by September this year, an increase compared to last year. Out of these, 376 individuals have already been placed on medication, with follow-up tests being conducted regularly. The health department is determined to eliminate the disease by 2030, aligning with the global goal to end the HIV epidemic.