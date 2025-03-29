Shimla: A two-day training program aimed at enhancing healthcare services in prisons was conducted for medical officers and staff from all 14 jails across Himachal Pradesh. The training, held from March 28 to 29, 2025, was organized by the State AIDS Control Society in collaboration with Hindustan Latex Family Planning Promotion Trust (HLFPPT), according to Rajeev Kumar, Project Director of the State AIDS Control Society.

The initiative focused on equipping medical officers, pharmacists, and lab technicians with essential knowledge on screening, treatment, and control of infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), tuberculosis (TB), and hepatitis. The objective was to strengthen healthcare provisions within prison facilities and ensure timely medical intervention for inmates.

Rajeev Kumar emphasized the importance of early detection and medical care for all inmates, stating that timely screening and prompt treatment are crucial for effectively managing and curing these infections. He highlighted the significance of achieving the ’95-95-95′ targets, a global initiative adopted by India and the United Nations, aimed at ending AIDS by 2030. This initiative ensures that 95 percent of people living with HIV are aware of their status, 95 percent of those diagnosed receive treatment, and 95 percent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

Regular health check-ups are already being conducted in all prisons, Kumar said, urging officials to ensure strict implementation of screening procedures so that no inmate is left without necessary medical care. The training is expected to improve the efficiency of prison healthcare staff in tackling infectious diseases and contribute to better health outcomes for inmates.