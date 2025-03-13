Shimla: Amid growing concerns over rising cases of injecting drug use in Himachal Pradesh, the State AIDS Control Society has directed all associated NGOs to refer drug users to psychiatric departments every week. The decision was taken during the society’s monthly meeting, chaired by Project Director Rajiv Kumar.

During the meeting, Kumar highlighted the need for structured psychiatric intervention in addressing drug addiction. He emphasized that every district has a psychiatric department where young addicts are being treated, and regular counselling, therapy, and medical supervision have proven highly effective in breaking drug dependency.

“Psychological counselling plays a crucial role in transforming the mindset of injecting drug users. It not only helps in reducing their dependency but also boosts their confidence, allowing them to reintegrate into normal life,” Kumar stated.

To ensure better rehabilitation outcomes, NGOs have been instructed to accompany drug users to psychiatric departments and monitor their progress through follow-ups. Authorities believe that close coordination between NGOs and psychiatric departments will create a more effective support system for individuals struggling with addiction.

With injecting drug use emerging as a growing concern, the initiative aims to provide long-term recovery solutions and curb the drug menace in the state. The government hopes that by strengthening psychiatric interventions, more individuals battling drug addiction can find a path to recovery and reintegration into society.