In a move that truly proves priorities are in place, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to crack down on a menace threatening the state’s very core: unapproved photos of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Yes, you read that right. Forget about addressing pressing issues like road infrastructure or healthcare—it’s all about those unauthorized snapshots of the CM’s “inappropriate gestures.”

According to an order issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), no picture of the Chief Minister will be allowed to see the light of day without prior approval from the DIPR. You thought the CM’s pictures from official meetings, public functions, or departmental engagements were harmless? Think again. These images, if not meticulously vetted, could potentially damage his public image. After all, who can handle the fallout of a slightly raised eyebrow or an awkward smile?

The DIPR issued a warning in a letter to secretaries and departmental heads. It turns out that certain rogue photos had slipped through the cracks, and they might have depicted the CM in a way that could “harm his public image.” Well, heaven forbid we see the Chief Minister in anything less than his perfectly curated light!

Now, a pressing question arises: Is it really worth issuing such directions? Are pictures of the CM truly so damaging that they require a bureaucratic barricade? Or, perhaps, is this over-the-top photo censorship more likely to harm the administration’s image rather than protect it? Because while we’re busy regulating camera angles, there’s a growing suspicion that the real “damage” is in the priorities being showcased by such orders.

The letter, delivered with the urgency usually reserved for actual state matters, went on to stress how the “unregulated dissemination” of Sukhu’s photographs could lead to far-reaching consequences. Yes, far-reaching. Because nothing screams “crisis” like a slightly off-angle shot of the Chief Minister at a public function.

So, from now on, consider the CM’s every expression, every hand gesture, and every blink closely monitored, as it should be. Himachal’s most pressing problem has finally found its solution. Or has it?