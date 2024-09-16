Despite mounting criticism over delays in paying salaries and pensions to state government employees, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended his administration, noting that Himachal Pradesh is on a path toward fiscal reforms and self-reliance. While interacting with the media, CM Sukhu highlighted the state’s financial hurdles, including Rs. 23,000 crore pending from the Union Government.

He explained that of the total amount owed, Rs. 9,300 crore relates to last year’s Post Disaster Need Assessment, Rs. 9,300 crore remains stuck in the New Pension Scheme, and Rs. 4,500 crore pertains to BBMB arrears. “Himachal has been waiting for over a year for disaster relief while neighbouring Uttarakhand has already received Rs. 8,000 crore from the Centre,” Sukhu noted, underscoring the financial strain this delay has caused.

“If the Union Government releases our rightful share of Rs. 23,000 crore, Himachal will make significant progress toward becoming self-reliant by 2027,” he asserted. He also criticized the BJP leadership in the state for misinforming Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the true financial situation, pointing out that, under his administration, Himachal’s treasuries have avoided going into overdraft — a fact verifiable by both the RBI and the Union Finance Ministry.

Sukhu assured that his government has taken crucial steps to improve the lives of its citizens, such as reinstating the Old Pension Scheme for over 1.36 lakh employees and providing Rs. 1,500 per month to eligible women. Additionally, the government is making strides in the education sector by establishing Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools across all constituencies.

In a move towards economic sustainability, Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to offer a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs. 40 per kilogram for naturally grown wheat and Rs. 30 for maize. The government has also raised the MSP for milk procurement, setting a new price of Rs. 55 per litre for buffalo milk and Rs. 45 for cow milk.

However, Sukhu admitted that due to a mismatch in cash flow, his government has decided to release salaries of state employees on the 5th day of each month, instead of the 1st. This step, he claimed, is part of a larger fiscal prudence strategy aimed at saving Rs. 3 crore in interest payments each month. “While salaries may be delayed by a few days, they have not been stalled,” Sukhu emphasized.

The Chief Minister also highlighted his government’s restraint in political appointments, contrasting his administration’s 14 appointments of chairmen and vice-chairmen in boards and corporations with the 56 made under the previous BJP government. He accused the BJP of trying to destabilize his government through “Operation Lotus,” but noted that the people of Himachal Pradesh had rejected such attempts, with Congress MLAs returning to a majority.

“Our government remains focused on making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027, and one of the most prosperous states in the country by 2032,” Sukhu concluded.