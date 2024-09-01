Says Himachal Only Demanding Its Rights from the Center, Not Facing Economic Collapse

Shimla: Amid mounting criticism from the opposition, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has categorically denied allegations of an economic crisis in Himachal Pradesh. Responding to concerns over the state’s financial health, CM Sukhu asserted that the government is not in crisis but is merely seeking its rightful dues from the central government.

“We are only asking for our rights from the Center,” said Sukhu, addressing the concerns about Himachal’s financial condition. “When reforms are made, such decisions may cause temporary hindrances, but that does not mean the state is in an economic crisis.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that the current administration is systematically overhauling the state’s financial system, aiming to maintain fiscal discipline while making necessary reforms. “We are systematically fixing the financial system,” he stated. “We want to move forward while staying within the bounds of financial discipline.”

Also Read: Himachal Govt Prepares to Delay Employee Salaries Amid Financial Strain

Sukhu also addressed the controversial issue of delayed salaries, which has been a focal point of opposition criticism. He clarified that the delay is intended to raise awareness, questioning the fairness of providing free utilities to those who can afford to pay. “Why should someone who can pay the electricity bill be given free electricity? Why should someone who can pay the water bill receive it for free?” Sukhu asked. He pointed out that under the previous BJP government, a blanket waiver on water bills was issued in June 2022, even extending subsidies to luxury establishments like five-star hotels.

This comes in response to accusations from the opposition BJP, which has been vocal in its criticism of the government’s financial policies. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has accused the Sukhu administration of mismanaging state finances and planning to delay salaries and pensions for government employees. Thakur has also alleged that CM Sukhu is using the state’s resources to benefit his close allies, inflating salaries, and offering plum positions to his confidants.

“It seems the only thing that’s moving swiftly is the increase in salaries for those close to the government,” Thakur remarked, highlighting what he described as a contrast between the financial uncertainty faced by regular employees and the perks enjoyed by those within the government’s inner circle.

Despite the opposition’s allegations, CM Sukhu has remained firm in his stance, insisting that the state’s finances are being managed responsibly. The debate over the financial health of Himachal Pradesh continues to be a contentious issue, with both sides offering contrasting narratives on the state’s economic future.