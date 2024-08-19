In a groundbreaking development for Indian mountain biking, Scott Sports, a global leader in cycling, has partnered with the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) to launch the country’s first dedicated mountain biking racing team. This landmark collaboration aims to cultivate emerging talent and elevate India’s presence on the international mountain biking stage.

“Our ultimate goal is to produce an Olympian in mountain biking from India,” said Mohit Sood, President of HASTPA. “This partnership with Scott Sports is a significant step towards realizing that vision. It will not only enhance the profile of mountain biking in India but also inspire and support the next generation of riders.”

HASTPA, renowned for organizing the Hero MTB Himalaya race for nearly 20 years, has been instrumental in bringing mountain biking to the forefront in India. The association has made substantial contributions to establishing the Himalayas as a premier global destination for mountain biking, while also promoting eco-friendly practices and involving local communities in Himachal Pradesh.

Scott Sports, with its storied history of excellence in competitive cycling, is set to bolster HASTPA’s efforts. Known for its elite racing teams that have secured four Olympic medals and numerous world championships, Scott Sports brings its expertise and high-performance equipment to this venture.

The Scott HASTPA Racing Team will feature three exceptional young riders: Yugal Thakur (17) and Rajbir Singh (20) from Himachal Pradesh, and Aayush Negi (17) from Uttarakhand. Each rider has showcased remarkable talent by clinching medals at national competitions and achieving podium finishes at MTB Himalaya Shimla.

Scott Sports has committed INR 15 lakhs to support this initiative, providing cutting-edge carbon racing bicycles designed for both mountain biking and road racing. The contribution also includes top-tier racing helmets, jerseys, shoes, and other essential gear. The riders will benefit from comprehensive training and support through HASTPA’s extensive international MTB network, ensuring they are well-prepared for competitive challenges.

The primary objectives of the Scott HASTPA Racing Team are to advance the culture of mountain biking in India, raise awareness of the sport as an Olympic discipline, and foster grassroots development. By combining Scott Sports’ global expertise with HASTPA’s local insights and commitment, this partnership is set to propel Indian talent onto the world stage and inspire a new wave of mountain biking enthusiasts.