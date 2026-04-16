Shimla: In a first for Himachal Pradesh, an early warning system will be installed at a glacial lake to monitor potential disaster risks. The pilot project will come up at Ghepan Lake in the Lahaul Valley, marking a major step toward strengthening disaster preparedness in high-altitude regions.

A team from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday reached Sissu in Lahaul and held detailed discussions with the district administration to finalise the strategy. The project is being implemented under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with joint collaboration from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, NDMA, the Central Water Commission, and the Lahaul-Spiti administration.

NDMA Secretary Manish Bhardwaj and Member Dinesh Kumar Aswal attended the meeting and reviewed the preparedness plan with Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana and other officials. The meeting was held in Sissu as access to Ghepan Lake remains blocked due to heavy snowfall.

Officials said the proposed system will be capable of issuing early alerts in case of sudden changes, such as ice avalanches into the lake or a rapid rise in water levels. This will allow authorities to respond in time and minimise risks from glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), flash floods, and landslides.

Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana said the system would play a key role in reducing disaster risks in vulnerable areas. She added that the Indian Space Research Organisation has already identified Ghepan Lake as one of the potentially hazardous glacial lakes in the region.

Located at an altitude of around 13,615 feet, Ghepan Lake is over 100 metres deep and is entirely fed by glacial meltwater. Experts have flagged that the lake has been expanding due to rising temperatures and accelerated ice melt linked to climate change.

If the lake breaches, its waters are expected to flow into the Chandra River, posing a serious threat to nearby villages, the Manali-Leh National Highway, and the route leading to the Atal Tunnel.

According to the administration, a technical team has already inspected the site, and installation of the satellite-based early warning system is expected to begin soon. Once operational, it will provide advance alerts to the Meteorological Department and local authorities, helping significantly reduce potential loss of life and property in the region.