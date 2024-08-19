Chamba — Churah’s BJP MLA Hans Raj finds himself embroiled in yet another controversy as an FIR has been filed against him, alleging obscene chatting with a young woman from his constituency. The complaint was lodged on August 9 at the women’s police station, where the girl also expressed fears for her safety.

The case against Hans Raj, who has previously attracted attention for his controversial statements, has once again brought him into the spotlight. The FIR, registered after the girl approached the police, has sparked widespread concern. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav confirmed the filing of the FIR and stated that a thorough investigation is underway. The girl’s statement has been recorded under Section 164 at the Teesa court, ensuring that the legal process moves forward.

In response to the allegations, Hans Raj has claimed that the entire episode is a politically motivated conspiracy orchestrated by Congress leaders to defame him. He contends that the girl’s complaint stems from a misunderstanding and asserts that she is now willing to retract her allegations.

The incident has rapidly gained traction on social media, where it has become a hot topic of discussion. Congress leaders and various organizations have called for strict action against the BJP MLA, urging the authorities to ensure justice is served.