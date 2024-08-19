Chamba — A tragic landslide claimed the life of a young man in Tikkar Nala on the Lahadu-Nurpur road in Chamba district late Sunday night. The incident occurred around midnight when the youth, identified as Jasbir, son of Jeet Singh and a resident of Daulatpur in Una, was swept away by the landslide debris during a heavy downpour.

Jasbir was among seven friends on the holy Mani Mahesh Yatra when their car became stuck in the mud at Tikkar Nala. In an attempt to free the vehicle, Jasbir stepped out to push, but a sudden landslide from the hill above engulfed him, dragging him into a ditch along with the debris. His body was recovered the following morning.

The incident highlights the dangers travellers face in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season, as landslides and flash floods become increasingly common.

The state has recently been severely impacted by heavy rains, leading to landslides and road blockages in multiple areas. As of Monday morning, traffic remains halted on 146 roads across the state, including major routes in Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi districts. Additionally, 301 electricity transformers and 20 water supply schemes have been disrupted, causing further challenges for residents and authorities.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in several parts of Himachal Pradesh from August 19 to 21. The weather is expected to remain unstable until August 25, with more landslides and disruptions likely.