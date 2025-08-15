Mandi – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday used his Independence Day address at Sarkaghat in Mandi district to warn about the growing impact of climate change on Himachal Pradesh and announce a sharp increase in compensation for disaster-hit families. He said frequent disasters have inflicted heavy losses on life and property, citing the 2023 calamity that caused Rs 10,000 crore in damages. Despite the Central Government’s assessment, Himachal received only Rs 1,500 crore after two years, and no aid has yet been provided for this year’s destruction, which has particularly affected the Mandi district.

Sukhu announced an additional Rs 100 crore relief package for affected families and unveiled a Rs 3,000 crore project for disaster mitigation and livelihood protection in vulnerable areas. He paid homage to the 222 people who lost their lives in this year’s disasters and the eight victims of the Maseran bus accident, assuring that the State Government stands with every affected family.

Under the Special Relief Package, the compensation for fully damaged houses has been raised from Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, while partially damaged houses will now get Rs 1 lakh instead of Rs 12,500. Houses deemed uninhabitable will also be treated as fully damaged for compensation purposes.

Addressing the menace of chitta (heroin), the CM said the State Government had seized property worth over Rs 42 crore from drug traffickers under the PIT NDPS Act and made drug testing mandatory for police recruitment. He announced the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme to bridge the gap between police and the public, incentivising trained volunteers to assist in awareness drives and provide confidential tips for swift action.

Sukhu also declared the creation of the Nasha Mukti Roktham and Punarvas Board, bringing together government departments, NGOs, and experts to prevent drug abuse and rehabilitate affected youth. He directed the formation of anti-drug committees in every panchayat, ensuring monthly reports reach police headquarters for timely action.