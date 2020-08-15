Himachal Gaurav Puraskar confers to Birbal Sharma, Dr. Mangat Ram Dogra and Narender Thakur

Preranastrot Purskar to Sandeep Kumar and cricketer Sushma Verma

Kullu: 74th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety throughout the Himachal Pradesh today.

Functions were organised at State, District and Sub-Divisional levels to mark the occasion. Unfurling National Flag, impressive march-past by contingents of Police, Home Guards, SSB, ITBP was main attractions of the celebrations.

While presiding over the State Level Independence Day celebration function at historic Dhalpur Maidan, Kullu, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hoisted the National Flag and took salute from the impressive march past by contingents of Police, ITBP, Home-Guards and SSB cadets.

DSP Veeny Minhas commanded the parade.

State CM paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifices for the freedom of the country and paid tributes to the martyred soldiers, who lost their lives while protecting the frontiers of the country. He also paid rich tributes freedom fighters of the State and first Chief Minister Dr Y.S.Pramar.

He said that the Dev Bhumi was also the Vir Bhumi as the first Paramvir Chakra of the country was conferred upon Major Somnath Sharma, the heroic soldier of the state and also to Captain Vikram Batra and Havaldar Sanjay Kumar. He also paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers of the State, who have been martyred recently while guarding the borders of the country in the Galvan Valley of Ladakh.

Chief Minister awarded Civil Services Awards to Ashutosh Garg, Director Information & Technology for Mukhiyamantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline-1100 for fast redressal of public grievances and to Lalit Jain for his outstanding work as DC Sirmour in the field of environment conservation and employment generation.

He presented Himachal Gaurav Puraskar-2020 to noted writer and photographer Birbal Sharma, noted singer from Mandi Balkrishan Sharma, noted Doctor Mangat Ram Dogra and folk singer Narender Thakur. He presented Preranastrot Purskar to Sandeep Kumar of Bharwain area of Una district and Sushma Verma, a women international cricket player from Shimla district.