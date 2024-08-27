Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has passed a significant bill to increase the minimum age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years. The Himachal Pradesh Child Marriage Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was presented during the monsoon session on Tuesday by Health, Social Justice, and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil.

The bill was passed unanimously without any discussion in the Assembly. The proposed legislation will now be sent to the Governor for approval, marking a crucial step towards changing the legal framework surrounding child marriage in the state.

Currently, the minimum age for girls to marry in Himachal Pradesh is 18 years. The state government has decided to raise this by three years, aiming to align with broader efforts to combat child marriage and promote the well-being of young women. The revised draft of the amendment was approved by the State Cabinet seven months ago, and the bill was officially passed in the House today.

This legislative change reflects the government’s commitment to protecting the rights and futures of young girls, ensuring they have more opportunities for education and personal development before entering into marriage. The amendment is expected to have a significant impact on the social fabric of the state, encouraging further progress in gender equality and empowerment.