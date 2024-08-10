Baddi Police Form Special Task Force to Hunt ATM Robbers

Baddi – In a shocking incident that has rattled the industrial town of Baddi, a gang of masked miscreants made off with nearly ₹19 lakh in a swift, well-coordinated robbery targeting two State Bank of India (SBI) ATMs. The police have formed a special task force to track down the culprits who fled towards Punjab after the crime.

The robbery occurred around 3:15 am when five masked individuals arrived in a stolen car at the ATM cabin on the Baddi-Nalagarh highway. Using a gas cutter, they quickly cut open the two ATMs and looted nearly ₹19 lakh in cash, all within just 15 minutes. The theft alarm at SBI’s Mumbai office immediately alerted bank officials, who then notified the Baddi police. However, by the time police arrived, the criminals had already escaped. They abandoned the stolen car near the Dherowal barrier on the Punjab border and continued their getaway in another vehicle.

In response to the crime, the district police chief swiftly established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to apprehend the robbers. The SIT, led by SHO Rakesh Rai and SHO Shyam Lal, is working around the clock, following up on leads and analyzing crucial evidence. Preliminary investigations indicate that the robbers conducted a thorough reconnaissance before executing the heist, possibly trailing the vehicle that had deposited cash into the ATMs the previous evening.

The miscreants tried to evade identification by spraying black paint on the CCTV cameras inside and outside the ATM cabin. Despite these efforts, their movements were partially recorded by other surveillance cameras in the area. The footage reveals that the gang arrived at the scene around 3:10 am, completed the robbery in a matter of minutes, and fled the area before the police could respond.

ASP Baddi and DSP visited the crime scene to gather evidence and oversee the investigation. “We have gathered significant leads from the CCTV footage, and we are confident that we will apprehend the criminals soon,” stated DSP Khajana Ram.

The brazen nature of this robbery has raised concerns about the security of ATMs, particularly in regions near state borders. The local police are stepping up efforts to prevent similar incidents and to ensure the safety of residents. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities remain committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.