Shimla – In a significant drug bust, Shimla police have apprehended two tourists from Punjab and a local youth from Shimla with 3.54 grams of Chitta. When they were caught, the accused were staying at a Dharamshala near the old bus stand in Shimla.

Acting on a tip-off received late on Friday night, Shimla police raided a room in a Dharamshala located near the Old Bus Stand. The police found three youths in the room and recovered 3.54 grams of Chitta from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Lakhvinder, 20 years old, and Manish Kumar from Faridkot, Punjab, along with Anant Bhardwaj, 18 years old, a resident of Dwarkagarh Ram Bazaar in Shimla District.

SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi confirmed the arrests and the seizure of the drugs. “We have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sadar Police Station. Our team is committed to tackling drug-related crimes and ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors in Shimla,” Gandhi stated.