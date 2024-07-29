Solan – A tragic landslide on National Highway 5 (NH 5) near Solan has resulted in the death of one individual and left three others seriously injured. The accident occurred when a landslide caused a cascade of stones to fall onto a vehicle transporting newspapers.

The deceased has been identified as Dev Raj, 40, a resident of Phagwara, Punjab. The injured include Kuldeep Singh, 40, the driver of the vehicle from Garhshankar, and two passengers, Bhavook, 23, and Vandana Sondhi, 43, both from Jalandhar, Punjab. All four were immediately rushed to ESI Hospital Parwanoo for urgent medical treatment. The hospital is currently providing care for the injured, who are in critical condition.

The landslide not only resulted in fatalities and serious injuries but also led to significant traffic disruptions. Debris from the landslide completely blocked one lane of NH 5, causing a substantial traffic jam that affected travel in both directions.

In addition to the highway incident, the region is experiencing a series of landslides due to heavy rainfall. On Saturday night, torrential rain further aggravated the situation, leading to multiple landslides across Shimla. In Panthaghati, several vehicles parked along the roadside were buried under debris from a landslide, destroying 2 to 3 vehicles.