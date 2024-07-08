Kullu – The Forest Department has announced a complete ban on night camping in the Kheerganga area, effective immediately. This decision aims to preserve the natural beauty and biodiversity of the region and ensure the safety of tourists. Consequently, tourists will no longer be allowed to stay overnight in Kheerganga.

RO Kasol Jog Raj Sharma confirmed that, following the instructions of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), all camping facilities have been removed from Kheerganga. Tourists wishing to visit the area must now plan their trips to leave early in the morning and arrive at Kheerganga before 10 am. Entry will be restricted after 10 am, and visitors must begin their return journey by 2 pm.

Tourists will need to find overnight accommodation in nearby locations such as Nakthan, Barshaini, Kalga, or Tosh.

DFO Parvati Praveen Thakur emphasized that this measure is crucial for environmental protection and the safety of the area. The decision follows a complaint from Dev Samaj regarding the accumulation of garbage in Kheerganga. Numerous other complaints were received, prompting the Forest Department to take swift action to remove all camping facilities.

Guidelines for Tourists

The administration has urged all tourists to adhere to these new regulations to help preserve Kheerganga’s natural beauty and biodiversity. Key points include:

No Night Camping: Tourists are prohibited from camping overnight in Kheerganga.

Visiting Hours: Entry is permitted only before 10 am, and visitors must leave by 2 pm.

Accommodation: Tourists must stay overnight in Nakthan, Barshaini, Kalga, or Tosh.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Strict penalties will be enforced for violations of these rules. If anyone is found camping overnight in Kheerganga, their permission will be permanently revoked, and an FIR will be registered against them. Camp owners will be held fully responsible for any untoward incidents occurring during unauthorized camping.

The Forest Department has appealed to both locals and tourists to help maintain the tranquillity of Kheerganga, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in the area.