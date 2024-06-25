Shimla: After the scrutiny of nominations, 15 candidates are officially in the fray for the upcoming bye-elections in three assembly constituencies (AC) of Himachal Pradesh: Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh. According to an official spokesperson of the Election Department, candidates have until 3 PM on June 25th and 26th, 2024, to withdraw their nominations.

Nalagarh Assembly segment has the highest number of candidates, with six contenders. Dehra has five candidates, and Hamirpur has four candidates vying for the seat.

Dehra Assembly Constituency (Kangra district):

Kamlesh – Indian National Congress

Hoshyar Singh – BJP

Sulekha Devi – Independent

Arun Ankesh Syal – Independent

Advocate Sanjay Sharma – Independent

Hamirpur Assembly Constituency:

Ashish Sharma – BJP

Dr. Pushpinder Verma – Indian National Congress

Pradeep Kumar – Independent

Nand Lal Sharma – Independent

Nalagarh Assembly Constituency:

Hardeep Singh Bawa – Indian National Congress

K.L. Thakur – BJP

Kishori Lal Sharma – Swabhiman Party

Gurnam Singh – Independent

Harpreet Singh – Independent

Vijay Singh – Independent

The bye-elections are scheduled for July 10, 2024. To facilitate voting, a gazetted holiday has been declared in the Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh Assembly constituencies. This holiday will apply to employees of all government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions, and industrial establishments, allowing them to exercise their right to vote. Daily wage employees will also receive a paid holiday as provided under Section 135 B of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Special Provisions for Border Area Voters

A special paid holiday has also been declared for registered voters from Punjab working in the border areas of Una, Kangra, Chamba, and Solan districts. This measure is in light of the bye-election in the Jalandhar West Assembly Constituency in Punjab.

Similarly, registered voters from Uttarakhand working in the border areas of Sirmour and Shimla districts will receive a special paid holiday due to the bye-elections in the Badrinath and Manglaur Assembly Constituencies of Uttarakhand. This provision applies to all government and semi-government employees, as well as employees in industrial establishments, under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Additionally, employees working in different parts of Himachal Pradesh but voting in other constituencies within the state may be granted special casual leave upon presenting a certificate from the Presiding Officer confirming that they have cast their vote.