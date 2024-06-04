Shimla — The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again secured a clean sweep in Himachal Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The State Election Department spokesperson announced that BJP candidates triumphed in all four parliamentary constituencies of the state.

In the Kangra parliamentary constituency, BJP candidate Dr. Rajeev Bhardwaj defeated his nearest Congress rival, Anand Sharma, by a margin of 251,895 votes. Dr. Bhardwaj received 632,793 votes, while the INC candidate garnered 380,898 votes. Additionally, 6,372 voters opted for NOTA.

Similarly, Anurag Thakur, who contested from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, secured a lead of 182,357 votes over his nearest INC rival, Satpal Raizada. Thakur received 607,068 votes compared to Raizada’s 424,711 votes, with 5,178 choosing NOTA.

In the Mandi parliamentary constituency, BJP candidate Kangna Ranaut defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by a margin of 74,755 votes. Ranaut received 537,022 votes, while Singh got 462,267 votes. A total of 5,645 voters selected NOTA in Mandi.

In the Shimla parliamentary constituency, Suresh Kashyap of the BJP defeated his nearest rival, Vinod Sultanpuri from the INC, by a margin of 91,451 votes. Kashyap received 519,748 votes compared to Sultanpuri’s 428,297 votes, with 5,930 voters opting for NOTA.

The State Election Department praised the peaceful conduct of the elections and noted the high voter turnout. The BJP’s comprehensive victories reflect the party’s strong position in Himachal Pradesh as it continues to consolidate its support base in the state.