Massive Security and Logistical Operations Back 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Nearly 4 Lakh Vehicles, 135 Trains, and 1,692 Air Sorties Deployed; Rs 10,000 Crore Worth of Cash, Freebies, Drugs, and Liquor Confiscated

New Delhi — India has once again demonstrated the strength of its democracy by setting a world record with 64.2 crore voters participating in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Monday. This massive turnout included 31.2 crore women voters, highlighting significant participation from all sections of society.

In a press briefing, Kumar outlined the extensive measures taken to ensure the smooth conduct of what is recognized as the world’s largest electoral exercise. Over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel were deployed across the nation to facilitate the elections, which took place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024.

“India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year,” stated Kumar. He also highlighted the logistical efforts involved, including the use of nearly four lakh vehicles, 135 special trains, and 1,692 air sorties.

A notable achievement in this election cycle was the significant reduction in the number of repolls. Only 39 repolls were required in the 2024 general elections, a substantial decrease from the 540 repolls conducted in 2019. This improvement points to better electoral management and increased efficiency.

The CEC also reported a remarkable voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir, which recorded its highest participation in four decades at 58.58 percent overall, and 51.05 percent in the Valley. This is seen as a positive development in a region that has historically had lower voter turnout rates.

Additionally, the elections saw unprecedented measures to curb electoral malpractices. Seizures worth Rs 10,000 crore, including cash, freebies, drugs, and liquor, were made during the 2024 polls. This figure is almost three times higher than the Rs 3,500 crore seized in 2019, reflecting the Election Commission’s stringent enforcement of election laws.

The Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 were not only the largest in India’s history but also one of the longest, lasting 44 days, second only to the 1951–52 Indian general election. The incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having completed his second term, ran for a third consecutive term.

The votes will be counted, and the results declared on June 4, 2024, marking the culmination of a historic electoral process that once again underscores the vibrancy and resilience of Indian democracy.