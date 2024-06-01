Chamba – In a dramatic stand against infrastructural neglect, villagers in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh have boycotted the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, resulting in zero votes being cast at three polling stations. The Makkan and Chachul polling stations in the Sanwal Gram Panchayat and the jury booth in the Churah sub-division witnessed a complete electoral boycott.

The villagers, deprived of basic facilities, declared they would not participate in the elections until a road is constructed in their village. “We face immense difficulties due to the lack of a proper road. The mountains and rivers surrounding us make travel and transportation extremely challenging,” one villager lamented.

The community’s frustration stems from years of unfulfilled promises and governmental neglect. Despite a similar boycott in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, no significant steps were taken to address their demands. This time, the villagers were resolute, stating that only a direct intervention from the Deputy Commissioner of Chamba could prompt them to reconsider their boycott.

“The government has not acknowledged the dire conditions we live in. We might have a voted if the Deputy Commissioner had come here and given concrete assurance. But until then, we will stand firm in our decision,” another villager explained.

The ongoing protest in Chamba underscores the urgent need for infrastructural development in remote areas. The boycott serves as a powerful reminder to the authorities about the critical gaps in governance and the persistent challenges rural communities face. As the elections proceed in other parts of the country, the silent polling stations in Chamba highlight a cry for attention and action from the government.

The villagers’ collective action has brought to light the severe impact of infrastructural inadequacies on everyday life. Their stance, “No Road, No Vote,” sends a clear message to policymakers: the need for development and basic facilities can no longer be overlooked.