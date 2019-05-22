Lok Sabha Election 2019: Votes of 4 Lok Sabha seats will be counted at 18 locations

Shimla: Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections-2019 will be held on 23 May, 2019 at 18 separate locations and will start at 8 am in the morning. Additional Chief Electoral Officer D.K Ratan said that ‘Dry Run’ on the software has successfully been done by all Returning Officers of four Parliamentary Constituencies.

Votes of Assembly Constituencies (ACs) Churah, Chamba, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat falling under Kangra PC will be counted at the Govt. Millennium Polytechnic Chamba. The counting of AC Bharmour falls in Mandi PC will also take place at the same venue.



Govt. Arya Degree College, Nurpur for counting of Nurpur, Fatehpur, Jwali and Indora ACs, Capt.Vikram Batra College Palamapur for counting of Sullah, Palampur, Baijnath and Jaisinghpur ACs and Govt. PG College Dharamshala for counting of Nagrota, Shahpur, Kangra and Dharamshala.

Counting of AC Lahaul & Spiti, falling under Mandi will be held at Keylong. Govt. Degree College Kullu for counting of Manali, Kullu, Banjar and Anni ACs of Kullu district, PG College Mandi for counting of AC Seraj, Mandi and Balh, Govt. Engineering College Sundernagar for counting of Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan and Sarkaghat, Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Degree College Jogindernagar for counting of Darang and Jogindernagar ACs. Bachat Bhawan Rekong-Peo for counting of AC Kinnaur and Padam Sr.Sec.School (Boys) Rampur for counting of Rampur AC. Both the Assembly constituencies are part of Mandi PC.

Govt. Degree College Jawalamukhi for counting of Jawalamukhi besides Dehra and Jaswan-Pragpur ACs, part of Hamirpur PC, counting of AC Dharampur of Mandi will take place at Govt. PG College, Mandi. GSSS (Boys) Hamirpur for counting of Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar and Naudan ACs, Govt. PG College Una for counting of Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli, Una, and Kutlehar ACs and Govt. PG College Bilaspur for counting of Jhanduta, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, and Sri Naina Devi ji ACs of Bilaspur district.

Govt. Degree College Dhami for counting of Chopal, Theog, Kasumpti, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Rohru ACs, PG College Solan for counting of Arki, Nalagarh, Doon, Solan and Kasauli ACs and Dr. Y.S. Parmar Govt PG College Nahan for counting of Pachhad, Nahan, Sri Renuka ji, Paonta Sahib and Shillai ACs of Sirmour district.

D.K.Rattan also told that necessary infrastructure like computers, high speed internet facility (8 mbps) and interrupted power supply required for counting has been put in place.