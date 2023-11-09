Shimla – In a move set to redefine the educational landscape of Himachal Pradesh, the state’s Education Department has launched an initiative to transform 1,100 schools and 50 colleges into Institutes of Excellence. This bold endeavour aims to address the critical need for elevating the quality of education and ensuring access to top-notch educational resources for students across the state.

The selection process for identifying these institutions has already kicked off, with a primary focus on optimizing the learning environment for students. The first phase of this ambitious project will establish 500 primary, 200 middle, 200 high, and 200 senior secondary schools as Institutes of Excellence, with additional institutions being identified in the subsequent year.

The core principle of this program is an unwavering commitment to maintaining high educational standards. If any of the selected schools or colleges fail to meet the stringent criteria set forth, their status as Institutes of Excellence will be withdrawn, ensuring a system of accountability and continuous improvement.

To ensure that students receive a comprehensive and high-quality education, the initial phase will see Excellence Primary Schools being augmented with five new teachers. Middle, high, and senior secondary schools will appoint teachers for each subject, guaranteeing a specialized and holistic learning experience. The selection of schools in the first phase will prioritize those with sufficient infrastructure and student seating capacity, emphasizing the importance of providing a conducive learning environment.

Crucially, school principals will be entrusted with upholding and enhancing educational standards to maintain the coveted status of an Institute of Excellence. These institutions will undergo annual evaluations to ensure they continually deliver on their promise of excellence. Any failure to demonstrate improved performance could lead to the revocation of their excellence status.

In an effort to establish clear benchmarks for educational excellence, the government has formed working groups to develop and set standards for these institutions. Reports from these groups are expected to be submitted this month, laying the foundation for the future of education in Himachal Pradesh. Separate working groups have also been constituted to determine standards for colleges, ensuring that improvements are seen across all levels of education in the state.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar has expressed optimism that a comprehensive proposal, detailing the framework for this initiative, will be prepared and submitted to the government for approval in the near future.