Shimla – In a strategic move towards sustainable rural development, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh has announced an initiative under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Scheme. The scheme, designed to promote self-employment and economic empowerment, will utilize unutilized farmland to establish solar plants, paving the way for solar power to contribute to rural prosperity.

Under this initiative, agricultural land that remains unutilized for traditional farming practices will be repurposed to host solar plants, tapping into the abundant sunlight available in the region.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the dual benefit of this approach, emphasizing not only the potential for increased agricultural productivity but also the generation of clean and sustainable energy. By harnessing solar power, the state aims to address energy needs, reduce dependency on conventional sources, and contribute to environmental conservation.

The move is part of a comprehensive strategy to diversify rural economies and create new avenues for income generation. By incorporating solar energy into the agricultural landscape, the government envisions not only economic prosperity but also a significant reduction in carbon footprint, aligning with global efforts towards sustainable development.

As the first phase of the initiative kicks off, the government is actively engaging with farmers and local communities to ensure their participation and understanding of the project. The integration of solar power into rural areas is expected to provide employment opportunities, skill development, and, most importantly, a sustainable source of income for those involved.

The Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Scheme, with its focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, takes a bold step towards a greener and economically vibrant future for Himachal Pradesh. This initiative stands as a testament to the state’s commitment to harnessing clean energy, promoting rural prosperity, and contributing to the larger goal of sustainable development.