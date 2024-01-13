Una – In a major breakthrough, authorities in Una have dismantled a sprawling network involved in the illicit trade of counterfeit medicines. The operation busted in Basoli village, a mere four kilometers from Una headquarters, following a crucial revelation obtained in a Thursday night sting operation targeting the main perpetrator of the fake drug business.

A collaborative effort between the Una police and drug inspectors led to the raiding of several locations in Basoli, resulting in the confiscation of a significant consignment of banned and counterfeit medications. Notably, authorities also seized a substantial quantity of wrappers used in the packaging of these alleged fake medicines.

The mastermind behind this nefarious business managed to elude capture, leaving law enforcement on a relentless pursuit. Authorities disclosed that a joint team, comprising Una police and drug inspectors, initiated the raid on the hideouts linked to the kingpin in Basoli village on Friday.

During the operation, the team uncovered a large cache of medicines. In a bid to destroy evidence, the accused attempted to dispose of a substantial portion of the stock, prompting the police to break into a secured residence. Alongside the medicines, ten rolls of wrappers specifically designed for these fake drugs were discovered, complete with printed names, salt content, and maximum retail prices.

Deputy Drug Controller Manish announced the formation of a three-member investigative team to delve into the intricate details of the case. The team will scrutinize the entire episode, ensuring that any violation of regulations is met with appropriate action.

The suspected mastermind, who had been residing in Basoli for approximately from last 25 years, hailed from Uttar Pradesh. During his extended stay in the village, he maintained a dual identity by practicing as an Ayurveda doctor while simultaneously operating a private school. Although the primary culprit remains at large, the police have apprehended the accused’s wife and younger son for questioning.

Further intensifying the probe, the police expanded their reach to Mehatpur, conducting raids and uncovering additional leads.

Drug Inspector Pankaj Sharma disclosed that the seized medicines are currently undergoing examination. Verification processes involve cross-referencing with the pharmaceutical companies to ascertain the authenticity of the medications. Additionally, laboratory tests will be conducted to determine whether the seized drugs are genuine or counterfeit. It was revealed that the accused lacks a valid drug license.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Bhatia highlighted the comprehensive efforts undertaken by the joint team, emphasizing the recovery of a substantial quantity of medicines, including narcotics, from the Basoli. The investigation is now focused on tracing the origins of the medicines and determining whether they were manufactured locally or obtained elsewhere.