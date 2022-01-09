New Delhi: Over 400 staff members of Parliament secretariats have tested Covid-19 positive in the last few days.

As per information, 200 staff members of Lok Sabha Secretariat, 65 of Rajya Sabha Secretariat and 133 of allied services have tested positive for COVID-19 between January 4-8 during regular tests.

After the spike in virus cases among employees, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has reimposed restrictions on the attendance of officials and staffers.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has reviewed the situation and directed to adhere to necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The Vice-President has called for a sense of urgency in dealing with the new surge in COVID cases and to apply the lessons of the past waves of the pandemic.

In a recent circular, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has restricted its employees below the level of undersecretary to 50 percent to attend office by rotation. It also introduced flexible timing for its employees to attend office.