During 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items will be taken up

New Delhi: A Day before the start of the Monsoon session of parliament, all-parties leaders meeting was held on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped for a healthy and meaningful discussion in both houses. PM called for healthy discussions in the parliament and sought the cooperation of the leaders of all political parties. He expressed the hope that the sessions run smoothly and complete its’ work.

The Prime Minister said that as per our traditions of a healthy democracy, issues concerning the people should be raised in an amicable manner, and the Government should be given the opportunity to respond to these discussions.

“It is the responsibility of all to create such a conducive environment,” PM said and added that the people’s representatives truly know the ground-level situations, and hence their participation in the discussions enriches the decision-making process.

Took part in the All-Party meeting before the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. We look forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner. pic.twitter.com/0y7mECc684 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2021

The monsoon session will begin on July 19 and would conclude on August 13.

More than 40 leaders from 33 political parties attended the meeting and suggested which subjects should be discussed in the monsoon session.

List of bills likely to be taken up during monsoon session, 2021

I – LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS

The Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 – To replace Ordinance.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021- To replace Ordinance.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 – To replace Ordinance.

The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021- To replace Ordinance.

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 – To replace Ordinance.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 – To replace Ordinance.

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019.

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020.

The Maintenance & Welfare of Parents & Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The National Institutes of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019 as passed by Rajya Sabha.

The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Cantonment Bill, 2021.

The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021.

The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021.

The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

II – FINACIAL BUSINESS

Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants for the 2021-22 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Excess Demands for Grants for 2017-18 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.