Sundernagar and Nalagarh towns adjusted second and third respectively at the national level under National Clean Air Programme

New Delhi: The Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Govt. of India has conferred the “Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2022 Award” to Sundernagar and Nalagarh towns of the State for achieving second and third rank respectively at the national level under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The cash award of Rs. 25.00 lakhs and 12.50 lakhs respectively were awarded for both these towns by Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha and Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister, Environment Forest & Climate Change, in an International Conference Vayu at Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Dr Manoj Chauhan, Chief Scientific Officer of Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board has received the award on behalf of the State.