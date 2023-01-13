Siddharth went to Gujarat with his team for the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament but had been hospitalised for the past two weeks.

Shimla: Siddharth Sharma, a young and promising fast bowler from Himachal Pradesh, passed away on Thursday while on a trip to Gujarat for the Ranji Trophy match.

The demise of a 28-year-old Himachal seamer sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity. Though the reason behind his demise is not known, he breathed his last while getting treatment in Gujarat’s Vadodara hospital on Thursday.

Siddharth had been on the ventilator for the past two weeks and breathed his last on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the shocking demise of Sidharth.

Siddharth was cremated at Bhabhor Saheb crematorium on Friday.

Sidharth Sharma played his last match against Bengal in December 20-23 and took 7 wickets in the match. Drafted in the state side in 2017, Sidharth played 6 First Class and equal number of List A matches for the state. He was a native of Una district.