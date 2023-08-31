London – The heart of London resonated with the spirit of Himachali culture as the Azadi ka Mahaotsav celebration unfolded in grandeur. With the High Commission of India, Nehru Centre and Navnat Centre as the orchestrators, the event witnessed a convergence of around 12,000 individuals from diverse backgrounds, united to commemorate India’s 77th Independence Day.

The event unfurled as the Tricolor soared high, accompanied by the national anthem, and resonating chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai.” Notable personalities, including Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh, Minister of Culture Deepak Chaudhry, and Mayor of Ealing Charan Sharma, graced the occasion, underscoring the event’s significance.

An array of stalls representing nearly 28 Indian states transformed the venue into a microcosm of India’s rich cultural diversity, offering cuisine and artefacts that delighted the senses. Himachali Link UK, a segment of SmadFun, left an indelible mark with their traditional Himachali Dham, captivating palates and hearts alike.

The celebration was further elevated by the enchanting “Himachali Natis,” a traditional dance form brought to life by performers such as Anil Chandel, Inderpal Ohri Chandel, Sujata Sharma (Rampur) and Deepak Roach (Kotgarh). Their Naati performances commenced with reverence to devta ji, guided by a specially crafted palki, and culminated in a spirited pheri, as attendees collectively paid homage.

The culinary offerings by Chef Sanjeev Singh and Chef Thapa garnered praise from Mahesh Chawla and Brigadier Vikramjit Singh Gill of the High Commission of India. The demand for Himachali cookery classes was so fervent among attendees that requests began to pour in spontaneously.

The Azadi ka Mahaotsav celebration in London served as a profound reminder of the unbreakable ties binding the Indian diaspora to their roots. Through cultural celebrations that span geographical distances, the essence of India’s independence remained alive, pulsating in the hearts of those who gathered in unity.