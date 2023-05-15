As the weather clears up in the hills of Shimla, the tourist season has kicked off with a bang. Over the weekend, around 35,000 vehicles entered and left the city through the Shoghi Barrier, and around 14,000 visitors used the Tourism Development Corporation lift to reach Mall Road from Circular Road.

The excitement continued throughout the weekend, with tourists flocking to the Ridge Maidan and Mall Road, taking in the beautiful sights and sounds of Shimla. They enjoyed horse riding, photography, and walking around popular tourist destinations. Visitors also made their way to the Bhandara in Jakhu temple and other nearby destinations like Kufri, Narkanda, Mashobra, and Naldehra.

The office bearer of the Shimla Hotel and Restaurants Association has confirmed an increase in advance bookings for hotel rooms in Shimla since last weekend. Bookings for taxi operators have also picked up their pace. The Travel Agents Association also predicts a significant increase in the number of visitors to Shimla next week.

For the convenience of tourists, the Tourism Development Corporation has extended the operating time of the lift connecting Circular Road to Mall Road by one hour. The lift, which previously operated from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, will now run till 11:00 pm. Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, Amit Kashyap, announced that the lift’s operating time has been extended to accommodate the increasing number of tourists in the city.