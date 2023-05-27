Himachal Pradesh was hit by an unexpected spell of heavy snowfall, causing significant disruptions to travel in the region. The Manali-Leh road was closed at the Darcha-Shinkula pass for vehicular movement due to the accumulation of snow, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

Following the snowfall that occurred overnight on Friday, authorities took the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending traffic from Leh to Manali on Saturday. Rescue operations have been initiated to evacuate the stranded vehicles, with a particular focus on the Baralacha and Jingjingar areas. It is estimated that around 500 to 600 vehicles are currently affected by the road closures.

In addition to the challenges posed by the road closures, an unfortunate incident took place in the Mayad Valley, where an iceberg fell onto the road at Bhingi Nala, approximately six kilometers from Udaipur. This occurrence has disrupted communication between the Tingret, Chimret, and Udaipur sub-divisions. Local authorities are actively working to restore connectivity and ensure the safety of the affected communities.

The severe weather conditions have also caused significant damage in several districts, including Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan. Trees have fallen onto houses and roads, causing disruptions to daily life, while agricultural crops have suffered substantial losses. Furthermore, landslides have been reported in various areas, further exacerbating the inconvenience faced by residents.

Chamba district has faced its own set of challenges, as heavy rains resulted in several vehicles getting stuck in a nullah at Siddhanala on the Killar-Kullu road. The Chamba-Tissa Road was blocked due to debris falling onto the roadway, necessitating prompt action from the Public Works Department and the deployment of machinery to clear the route.

To mitigate the impact of the snowfall, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has been actively involved in widening Highway 3 by clearing snow from the sides of the road. The Lahaul-Spiti police successfully carried out a Joint Rescue operation at Baralacha La, rescuing stranded vehicles and ensuring the safe evacuation of approximately 250 individuals.