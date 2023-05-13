Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Comprehensive Four-Phase Plan to Address Root Cause of Drug Abuse and Provide Professional Training, Boost Confidence and Reintegrate Inmates into Mainstream Society.

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government is taking decisive action to tackle the growing problem of drug abuse in the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art drug de-addiction and rehabilitation center with the support of NIMHANS, which will provide professional training to inmates and focus on boosting their confidence and guiding them towards a better future.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the root cause of drug abuse is the isolation and over-reliance on mobile phones among the younger generation. To address this issue, the government is preparing a drug de-addiction and rehabilitation policy for youth who have fallen victim to drug abuse.

The center will be established based on the Gurukul method of teaching, focusing on the mental and physical development of the inmates to provide them with another chance to reintegrate into mainstream society. Approximately 50 bigha of land will be identified for the center, which will be a state-of-the-art facility with an inclusive concept of development.

The Chief Minister outlined a four-phase plan to tackle drug abuse, which includes the support of the Police, Health Department and Advisory Board for de-addiction in the first phase. The second phase will involve collaboration between various departments for rehabilitation, with a focus on professional training and overall monitoring. The third phase will prioritize reintegration into society, with the cooperation of Education, Rural Development, Women and Child Development, and Cooperative banks and Societies. The fourth and final phase will involve monitoring and evaluation, with the collaboration of Police, Health, Rural Development and Local Bodies.