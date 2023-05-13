Academicians, Professionals, and Scientists from India and Abroad Present Research Papers

Shimla – The Himalayan Forest Research Institute, Shimla, organizing a three-day international conference on empowering individuals for a better future from May 12 to May 14. The conference brought together educationists, professors, scientists, researchers, and students from India and abroad to discuss how to empower individuals to live a happy, disease-free, and self-sufficient life in every sphere of life for a better future.

The conference covering various topics, including healthy, skilled, professional education, qualitative education, medical, scientific-technical, employment-oriented education, and human efforts to deal with the challenges of the present time. The conference also highlighted the use of existing resources in accordance with nature for the development of society and the nation. The conference saw participation from 250 researchers offline and 5000 online.

The Chief Guest B.K. Sharma, former DIG Vigilance Commission, Govt. of India shared his opinion on topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Nanotechnology, Preventive Health, and health issues. He congratulated the Himalayan Forest Research Institute Panthaghati Shimla and the team of the Science and Management Society for organizing the international conference and expressed his happiness for the efforts being made in the interest of humans and society.

Dr. B.K. Chauhan shared his research findings on sustainable and healthy longevity and life. Dr Mayor Vidhu from the United Kingdom shared research done on India’s culture and values.

A large number of research papers were presented by professors and research scholars from various colleges and universities of the state. Many scientists and researchers from Punjab and other states of the country and abroad presented multiple choice questions related to the development of life. The conference proved to be a significant platform for academicians, professionals, and scientists to exchange ideas and present their research papers.