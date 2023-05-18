In a significant move aimed at supporting the hardworking drivers and conductors of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the payment of long-pending overtime and night allowances. With a total liability amounting to Rs. 11 crore, the allowances will be disbursed in two instalments within the span of two months. This encouraging development came to light during a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, with four employees unions.

Acknowledging the dedicated efforts of HRTC employees, the Chief Minister further revealed the release of a three percent Dearness Allowance (DA) for both current employees and pensioners. Additionally, he assured the timely settlement of medical reimbursement bills for the hardworking staff. Despite the state’s precarious financial condition, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to prioritize the welfare of its employees, particularly those associated with the HRTC. However, the Chief Minister emphasized that cooperation from employees is equally crucial in the overall recovery and financial stability of the HRTC.

Furthermore, the State Government plans to gradually address all the outstanding financial liabilities of the HRTC by implementing various measures to enhance revenue resources. This endeavour underlines the government’s determination to provide sustained support and assistance to mitigate the financial challenges faced by the HRTC.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for acceding to the demands put forth by the HRTC unions. Notably, HRTC employees hold high expectations from Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu due to his deep emotional attachment to the organization. Their expectations align with the Chief Minister’s dedication to uplifting the HRTC and securing the welfare of its employees.

This promising announcement brings much-needed relief and hopes to the drivers and conductors of the HRTC, as their longstanding demands for overtime and night allowances are finally being addressed. Moreover, the provision of a three percent DA demonstrates the government’s recognition of the employees’ unwavering commitment and valuable contributions.