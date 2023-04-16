The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued a bulletin predicting light to heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh over the next five days. In the last 24 hours, the state has experienced light rainfall in isolated places. Thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms are expected to hit the plains, low, and mid hills on April 17th and 18th. The bulletin also forecasts heavy rainfall in the low and mid hills on April 18th and 19th.

While the minimum and maximum temperatures have not changed significantly in the past 24 hours, the average maximum temperatures are appreciably above normal. Una, Himachal Pradesh, recorded the highest temperature in the state at 39 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The lowest temperature, on the other hand, was recorded at Keylong at 3.4 degrees Celsius, according to IMD, Himachal Pradesh.

Farmers have been advised to follow the guidelines issued by concerned departments as hailstorms may cause damage to standing crops, fruit plants, and new plantings. People are also urged to take necessary safety measures as rainfall activity is expected to increase from April 17th, with heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Hailstorms are likely to occur in the low and mid hills of the state at isolated places, as informed by IMD, Himachal.

Stay tuned for the latest weather news and take all necessary precautions to stay safe during these weather conditions.