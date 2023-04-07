Shimla, a popular tourist destination in North India, is currently experiencing pleasant weather conditions with clear skies and cool breeze. However, according to the latest weather forecast, the city is likely to witness a change in weather patterns on April 10 and 11.

As per the reports, there are chances of rain and snowfall in Shimla and several other districts of Himachal Pradesh during the weekend. Until April 9, the weather in Himachal Pradesh is predicted to stay clear. However, on April 10 and 11, mid and high-hill areas including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti may experience rain and snowfall. On Friday, the weather was clear in all parts of the state, including the capital Shimla.

The maximum temperature rose by three to four degrees from the previous day. Dhaulakuan had the highest temperature at 32.2°C, followed by Una at 31.4°C, Bilaspur at 31.3°C, and Hamirpur at 29.6°C. Meanwhile, Sundernagar recorded 29.3°C, Mandi at 28.8°C, Chamba at 28.7°C, Bhuntar at 28.5°C, Kangra-Nahan at 28.2°C, Solan at 27.2°C, Dharamshala at 25.0°C, Shimla at 21.1°C, Manali at 20.4°C, Kalpa at 17.4°C, and Keylong at 11.6°C.

The public is advised to stay tuned to weather updates and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities to ensure their safety.

Shimla is known for its beautiful landscapes and natural beauty, and the city attracts a large number of visitors throughout the year. The city’s location in the foothills of the Himalayas makes it vulnerable to extreme weather conditions, particularly during the monsoon and winter seasons.