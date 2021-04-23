Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 26 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours. This is state’s highest death tally from the virus till now.

So far, 1,267 have died in the state from Covid related health complications.

NHM has reported nine Covid deaths from the Kangra district, seven from Hamirpur, Shimla six and one each death in Kullu, Sirmour and Mandi district.

Death from Covid include 5 years old girl from Kangra (Systematic JA with MAS with severe anaemia with electrolytic imbalance with shock with post cardiac arrest), 10 years old girl of Hamirpur (Cardiopulmonary arrest with COVID related severe illness with dysfunction syndrome with septic shock with hypernatremia with respiratory failure with hypothyroidism) and 21 years old girl from Shimla reportedly suffered from Retropharyngeal abscess post LSCS Severe COVID 19 Pneumonia with ARDS with sudden cardiopulmonary arrest, A NHM daily report revealed. A 35 years old male from Kangra and 36 years old male from Hamirpur are also among the deceased from the Covid on Friday.

The state has recorded 1189 new Covid positive cases and 772 patients have recovered from the virus on Friday. Kangra district tested 330 new cases, Solan 216, Mandi 135, Sirmour and Una 112 each, Chamba 84, Hamirpur 83, Shimla 59, Bilaspur 44, Kullu 10 and Lahaul-Spiti district reported 4 Covid cases.

Total 84,065 people have been tested Covid positive in the state of which 70,519 have recovered. State has 12,246 active cases.